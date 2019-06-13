World Cup 2019: India-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Nottingham: The highly anticipated match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham today has been called off due to rain.

As the match has been abandoned, the points have been shared and both India and New Zealand got one point each.

This is the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to be called off so far. India next face arch-rivals Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

At present, New Zealand remained on the top of the point table with seven points while India moved to the third spot with five points.