World Cup 2019: India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Headingley: Rohit Sharma (103) and Lokesh Rahul (111) scored centuries as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Rohit got 103 off 94 balls (14 fours and 2 sixes) while Lokesh Rahul scored 111 off 118 balls (11 fours and 1 six). Skipper Virat Kohli scored 34 of 41 balls to reach the target in 43.3 overs.

Earlier electing to bat, Sri Lanka scored 264 for 7 in the stipulated overs. Angelo Mathews scored 113 off 128 balls with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes.

India, Australia, England and New Zealand have already booked their semi-final berths.