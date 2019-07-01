World Cup 2019: ICC approves Agarwal as Shankar’s replacement

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved the replacement.

All-rounder Shankar has been ruled out of further participation in the event due to a toe injury sustained during a training session. Twenty-eight-year-old Agarwal, a top-order batsman, has played two Tests but is yet to play an ODI.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sought ICC approval to replace Vijay Shankar with Mayank Agarwal and it was granted.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).