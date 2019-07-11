World Cup 2019: England reach final after beating Australia

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
England reach final
0

Birmingham: England stormed into the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after crushing Australia by eight wickets in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

England will now face New Zealand in the final to be played on July 14 at Lord’s. In the first semi-final, New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs.

Related Posts

21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship: Online ticket…

CWC 19 IND VS NZ: Umpiring error over MS Dhoni run out…

Rafael Nadal beat Querrey to set up semi-final against Roger…

Earlier, Steve Smith saved Australia’s blushes with a gutsy 85 to help the defending champions post 223 all out in 49 overs. In reply, England reached the target with 17.5 overs to spare.

The last time England reached the final of a World Cup was back in 1992 when they lost to Pakistan in the final.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.