World Breast Feeding Week observed at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela

Rourkela: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) joined the globe in observing World Breast Feeding Week. On 7th August, the concluding day of the week long observation, a function was organised at Nurses Training Institute (NTI) of Rourkela Steel Plant.

Dr. Ashish Saha, Joint Director, M&HS presided over the function. Dr. Sonia Joshi, Joint Director, M&HS and Administrator NTI, Ms. Nabanita Samal, Senior Nursing Tutor, NTI were also present on the occasion. The nursing students of three batches attended the programme.

During the programme, lucid presentations were made on this year’s theme ‘Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding,’ and also about the role of nursing professionals in this regard and advantages of breastfeeding. Dr. Saha presented the awards to the winners of slogan competition organised earlier during the week.

A spot quiz competition was another highlight of the day. The programme was coordinated by the students and tutors of NTI.

Earlier on 6th August a Continuous Education programme was organised by the doctors of IGH in association with the Indian Medical Association(IMA) at the new conference hall to mark the occasion. Dr. R K Behera, Director, M&HS presided over the function. Dr. A Saha, Joint Director (M&HS – Paediatric) was the Guest of Honour. Dr. Prachi, DNB student in Paediatrics made a presentation on the topic ‘Early nutrition and breast feeding.’

It may be noted that the World Breast Feeding Week is being observed every year from 1 to 7 August to create awareness regarding breastfeeding and its role in improving the health of babies.