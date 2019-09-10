World Boxing Ch’ships: India starts with Brijesh Yadav’s victory

New Delhi: Indian open silver medalist, Brijesh Yadav (81kg) on Tuesday began his opening match with a fine start in the World Men’s Boxing Championships at Yekaterinburg in Russia.

Yadav began his campaign on a positive note as he defeated Mateusz Goinski of Poland by unanimous 5:0 verdict in the men’s light heavy 81kg preliminary round bout.

Yadav didn’t just defeat Goinski 5-0 but also left him with a wound on his head in the first and only bout of the day for India. Yadav more than made up for his lack of pace with the sheer power of his punches.

Yadav was slow to get off the blocks and Goinksi, showing good footwork and intelligent ring coverage in the early stages, launched a series of attacks on his tentative opponent. Yadav was unable to launch an attack of note in the first round but looked a different boxer after the break.

Goinski ran out of steam in the final round and a ferocious left hook from Yadav saw the referee go for a standing count in the final stages. Goinski had also suffered a cut on his forehead in the second round.

With Today’s win, Yadav advanced to the Round of 32 where he will square off against Turkey’s Bayram Malkan which bout is scheduled for Sunday.