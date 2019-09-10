World body urges people for collective action to counter climate change

United Nations: The UN warned that climate change is not only having a devastating impact on the environment but also on respect for human rights globally.

The world body urged collective action in this regard. UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet cited the civil wars sparked by a warming planet and the plight of indigenous people in an Amazon ravaged by wildfires and rampant deforestation.

Bachelet said: “The economies of all nations, the institutional, political, social and cultural fabric of every state ,the rights of all your people and future generations, will be impacted by climate change”.

The 42nd session of the council opened with a minute of silence for the victims of Hurricane Doriane in the Bahamas. At least 44 were killed and thousands of homes reduced to rubble in the hurricane.