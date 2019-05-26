World Bank delegation in Puri for Cyclone FANI damage assessment

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
World Bank delegation in Puri
16

Puri: A delegation of the World Bank on Sunday arrived Puri to assess the damage caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI.

While one team is assessing the damage in the affected areas of Puri district, another Central team will take stock of the damage in the pilgrim town.

Related Posts

Post-poll violence: Five hurt in group clash in Puri village

12 goats perish due to mysterious disease

Ailing female elephant dies in Deogarh forest

After the assessment of the damage, the delegation will hold a discussion with the Chief Secretary of Odisha later in the day.

Notably, the near super cyclone, Fani, made landfall at Puri on May 3 causing extensive damage across the state. Three most important cities of Odisha- Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack were worst affected by the cyclone.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.