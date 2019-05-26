World Bank delegation in Puri for Cyclone FANI damage assessment

Puri: A delegation of the World Bank on Sunday arrived Puri to assess the damage caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI.

While one team is assessing the damage in the affected areas of Puri district, another Central team will take stock of the damage in the pilgrim town.

After the assessment of the damage, the delegation will hold a discussion with the Chief Secretary of Odisha later in the day.

Notably, the near super cyclone, Fani, made landfall at Puri on May 3 causing extensive damage across the state. Three most important cities of Odisha- Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack were worst affected by the cyclone.