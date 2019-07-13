World Bank appoints Anshula Kant as MD, CFO

New Delhi: The World Bank Group on Friday announced that Anshula Kant, Managing Director of State Bank of India, has been appointed as its next MD and CFO.

Kant will be the first woman CFO of the Bank. Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the organisation.

Among other key management duties, her work will include working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilisation of IDA and other financial resources.

As CFO of the SBI, Kant managed USD 38 billion of revenues and total assets of USD 500 billion. Stewarding the organization, she greatly improved the capital base and focused on the long-term sustainability of SBI within her mandate. She has been a Managing Director and member of the Board since September 2018.

Kant holds an Honours degree in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College and a post-graduate degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics.