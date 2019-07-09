Workshop On ‘Social Protection Delivery Platform’ In Odisha Held

Bhubaneswar: In another step forward for accurate and quicker delivery of G2C services, State Government have initiated the process for the development of the Social Registry and Integrated Social Protection Delivery Platform (SPDP) in Odisha.

A national level workshop to this effect was held here today wherein the experts from World Bank, various States and Government of India shamed knowledge, experience and best practices in the matter.

Inaugurating the workshop, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said, “SPDP is based on 5T principles of the Government and this will help in catering to citizen’s need more efficiently”. Padhi added, SPDP needs building up a Social Registry of the Citizens with concrete and authenticated database. He further emphasised on the appropriate and ethical use of the data incorporated in Social Registry.

Outlining the objectives of the Workshop, Principal Secretary, Finance, Ashok Kumar Meena said: “State has a wide variety of social assistance programmes which account for a large share of GSDP annually. These programmes are administered by concerned departments with their own database and beneficiary registers.” Development of an Integrated Social Registry would make identification of beneficiaries more transparent. quicker and accountable. This would also reduce the costs involved in the transmission of benefits and services to the targeted beneficiaries.

Meena added, “This workshop is intended to capture the requirements of respective departments and other stakeholders for establishing a Social Registry. The practices adopted by some States within India and countries abroad would also be looked into for working out the best-suited method in Odishan context.

The one day Workshop was organised in two sessions including outlining and inaugural session and technical session. John Blanquest, Expert front World Bank presented the practices of social protection platform being followed its sonic countries. Saurabh Tiwari Joint Secretary, Central DBT Mission shared the national perspectives on DBT implementation. Senior officers from the States of Telangana and Rajasthan shared the experience of their respective States with regard to the development of social registry and DBT.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, Agriculture Production Commissioner G.K. Dhal, Principal Secretary IT CJ Venugopal, Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Saurabh Garg participated in the deliberations.

The issues relating to data net connectivity in the State, last mile benefit delivery to people in unbanked areas, alternative means of service delivery like India Post, Fair Price Shops, Self-help Group; Common Service Centres. Small Saving Agents, Banking Correspondents, augmentation and authentication of citizen database, adherence to personal data processing rules, continuous establishment of data exchange etc figured in the deliberation.

It may be pertinent here to mention that Odisha been implementing DBT since last three years. Presently, the Stale DBT Cell is functioning under the administrative control of the Finance department. An online portal entitled https://dbt.odisha.gov.in has been made operational. So far, 17 schemes of both the State and Central Government have been uploaded in the portal. The schemes like Seed subsidy, National Food Security, Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Post-Matric scholarship for ST, SC, OBC and EBC students. MGNREGA, PMAY (Gramin and urban), ASHA workers Incentive, Anganwadi Workers Honorarium, Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Urban Livelihood Mission, Sarva Sikshya Yojana (SSA), Rashtriya Swastya Bima Yojana (RSBY). Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Odisha Input subsidy for seed, Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana, KALIA, Paddy procurement, MAMATA, Medhabruti Scholarship have been undertaken under DBT. Steps are being taken to bring more schemes under DBT fold.