Workshop on National Mental Health Care Act held

Bhubaneswar: A national workshop on National Mental Health Care Act 2017 and rules was organised by Indian Psychiatry Society- Odisha State Branch here on Sunday.

The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 was passed by Lok Sabha on March 27, 2017 and got approval from Honourable President of India on April,2017.

More than 100 psychiatrists from all over the country attended the workshop which was organised by Amrit Pattojoshi, HOD-Department of Psychiatry, Hi-Tech Medical College.

Guest speakers from various parts of India created a scientifically enriching experience for the audience. The basic ethos of MHCA 2017 were discussed which included the various benefits, rights of a person with Mental Illness, the shortcomings & challenges that would be arising as this Act would come into effect.

A critical approach to the act was also discussed & deliberations were made on what challenges a mental health professional would be facing. All the directives, sections and grey areas of the Act were discussed. Decriminalisation of suicide, Nominated Representative and advance directive are also few of the highlights of the act.

“This Act will be instrumented in preserving the basic rights of person with mental illness and it will surely help to reduce the taboo regarding mental illness,” Pattojoshi said.