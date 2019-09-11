Workshop on Autism Spectrum Disorder & ABA Intervention held at KIMS

Bhubaneswar: A workshop on Autism Spectrum Disorder & ABA Intervention was organised at KIMS Auditorium today in presence of more than 100 school children, parents, doctors and rehabilitation professionals.

Early diagnosis of Autism plays an important step in the rehabilitation process of child. Evidence-based therapies such as Applied Behaviour Analysis(ABA) have shown excellent results in children. However in India ABA therapy is expensive and scares cogniAble and Brain Tree in Bhubaneswar has started a unique offering to bring ABA service on the digital platform in clinics, schools and family homes. Focusing on child development as a holistic goal, affordable remote ABA services executed by non-experts will revolutionise therapy for Autism children.

This is for the first time such workshop on autism spectrum disorder & ABA intervention happened in Bhubaneswar eminent speakers like Dr. Joshua K. Pritchand, Manu Kohli Founder cogniAble, Dr. Debasish Panigrahi, MD Paediatrics delivered on a different aspect of autism.