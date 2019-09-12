Working Persons Who Sits A Lot Need To Exercise

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
exercise
5

Bhubaneswar: Working persons who spend more time sitting at one posture can reduce health hazards by exercising for 20 minutes a day.

Studies published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the University of Sydney-led collaboration with the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the UK’s Loughborough University examined the health consequences associated with sitting.

The study suggested that physical activity is particularly important for people who sit a lot. Besides, sitting in one posture triggers the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Exercising for 20-40 minutes a day reduces the health risk associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

pragativadinewsservice
