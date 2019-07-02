Workers climb atop Jaya-Vijaya idols of Jagannath temple, spark outrage

Puri: Some workers engaged in decorating Jagannath temple with flowers reportedly climbed atop Jaya-Vijaya idols, triggering severe disappointment among the devotees.

The workers from Kolkata engaged in the decoration works were seen climbing atop the Jaya-Vijaya status at Singhadwar during the floral decoration work being carried out in view of the annual Rath Yatra.

Soon after the images of the workers climbing the status came to fore, it invited strong criticisms from several quarters. The intellectuals said it has hurt the religious sentiments of people in Odisha.

Puri MLA Jayant Sarangi and Daitapati Nijog secretary Durga Das Mohapatra also strongly criticised the act.

Notably, the Sri Jagannath temple administration for the first has planned to adorn the Jagannath Temple, Singhadwar and wall with flowers for the annual Rath Yatra.