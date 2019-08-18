Worker from Odisha’s Ganjam dist dies mysteriously in Dubai

Ganjam: A worker from Odisha’s Ganjam district was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his workplace in Dubai on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaya Dalei, son of Angad Dalei, of Kaithada village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the family members said Dalei had gone to Dubai for work 18 months ago.

A pal of gloom descended on the village after Dubai police informed Khallikote police about Dalei’s death and said his body will be sent back to Ganjam after post-mortem.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has assured the bereaved family members to bring back the mortal remains of their only son as soon as possible. The district Collector also said that the government will render all possible help to the deceased worker’s family members to claim necessary compensation from the company.

Rural Labour Inspector collected detailed information from the family members and assured them to bring back Jaya’s body as soon as possible, sources added.

It may be mentioned here that as many as five workers from Odisha, who had gone to Gulf countries with many others for work, had died in the last three years.