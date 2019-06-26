Worker dies mysteriously at Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: A 36-year-old contract worker of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Mahanta, a resident of Purna Bisra in Sundargarh district.

According to sources, Mahanta was employed by M/s Arat Engineering Ltd and he was assigned a welding job in Power Distribution Department.

He was found unconscious at the site at around 10 am today and immediately rushed to OHSC where he was put under life support system. Later, he was taken to the IGH where he was declared brought dead.

Mahanta is survived by his wife Draupadi and a minor daughter and a son.

RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj expressed deep anguish over the untimely demise of the contract labour and said that RSP will provide all possible support to the bereaved family.

Moreover, a high-level probe has been ordered by the management to ascertain the cause of death.