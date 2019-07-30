Worker dies in mishap at Vedanta Jharsuguda railway siding

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Vedanta mishap
0

Jharsuguda: A worker was killed in a mishap that occurred at the railway siding of Vedanta Aluminium Limited at Jharsuguda on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Khan. He was working as a technician at a firm named Selphin.

According to sources, Khan was joining the rail engine with the bogies when the goods train lost control and started moving on the tracks. He got trapped between the engine and bogies.

Related Posts

Woman delivers baby on roadside in Rayagada

Operations hit after mishap as MCL suffers Rs 128 crore loss

Child marriage bid foiled by CWC in Bargarh

The fellow workers rushed a critically injured Khan to Apollo Hospital. Later, he was being shifted to Burla Hospital when he succumbed.

Tension erupted following the worker’s death. Other workers staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of the plant seeking compensation for the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, SDPO Kailash Acharya and Jharsuguda inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sabitri Bal reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.