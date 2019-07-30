Worker dies in mishap at Vedanta Jharsuguda railway siding

Jharsuguda: A worker was killed in a mishap that occurred at the railway siding of Vedanta Aluminium Limited at Jharsuguda on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mumtaz Khan. He was working as a technician at a firm named Selphin.

According to sources, Khan was joining the rail engine with the bogies when the goods train lost control and started moving on the tracks. He got trapped between the engine and bogies.

The fellow workers rushed a critically injured Khan to Apollo Hospital. Later, he was being shifted to Burla Hospital when he succumbed.

Tension erupted following the worker’s death. Other workers staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of the plant seeking compensation for the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, SDPO Kailash Acharya and Jharsuguda inspector-in-charge (IIC) Sabitri Bal reached the spot and took stock of the situation.