Work in cohesion by implementing 5Ts to bring transformational changes: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that all the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5Ts to bring about transformational changes in the state.

The CM said this while having a brainstorming session with the top officials of the state government including the Chief Secretary, DGP and ACS, Principal Secretary & Secretaries of all Departments, Districts Collectors and SPs.

“We cannot be satisfied with incremental changes,” the CM said.

Citing three transformational changes in Odisha that have put the state on the global benchmark, the Chief Minister said that our efforts on disaster management, provision of land rights to slum dwellers and successful reduction of Naxalite influence in the state have been recognised in the entire country.

In order to further improve the accountability to providing Citizen-Centric Governance, the Government has decided that Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of the districts SPs and Indian Forest Service Officers of the level of Additional PCCF and above will be submitted to Chief Minister as Accepting Authority, the CM informed.

“Further, in the Performance Appraisal of the officers, the implementation of 5T components will be accorded twenty per cent weightage,” he added.

The CM further said in order to streamline the functioning of Directorates and speed up the process of decision making, the Directorates under the Departments shall function as a composite entity. The OSWAS system shall also be modified to integrate the Directorates with the Departments, he added.

The Chief Minister also discussed on new initiatives on 5T to be taken up by Works, Housing & Urban Development, Energy, Higher Education, SSEPD, Health & Family Welfare and the Revenue & DM Department.