Wood-laden truck seized in Patnagarh

Patnagarh: Forest department personnel today seized a wood-laden truck near Bharatbahal village under Laramba police limits in Bolangir district.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel led by Patnagarh Ranger Basudev Nath conducted a raid in the area and intercepted the wood-laden truck near Bharatbahal village.

Upon search, forest officials found costly wood logs loaded in the truck and seized them. However, the driver and helper of the heavy vehicle managed to escape the spot.

The wood logs were being smuggled to Chhattisgarh from Loisinga’s Mahada area, Patnagarh Ranger Basudev Nath said adding that the wood logs is estimated to worth more than Rs 2 lakh.