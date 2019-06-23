Wood-laden truck seized in Patnagarh

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Wood-laden truck
7

Patnagarh: Forest department personnel today seized a wood-laden truck near Bharatbahal village under Laramba police limits in Bolangir district.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel led by Patnagarh Ranger Basudev Nath conducted a raid in the area and intercepted the wood-laden truck near Bharatbahal village.

Related Posts

Two poachers caught while laying trap in Deogarh forest

Kangaroo court: Woman thrashed by villagers for failing to…

Coal-laden train catches fire in Balasore

Upon search, forest officials found costly wood logs loaded in the truck and seized them. However, the driver and helper of the heavy vehicle managed to escape the spot.

The wood logs were being smuggled to Chhattisgarh from Loisinga’s Mahada area, Patnagarh Ranger Basudev Nath said adding that the wood logs is estimated to worth more than Rs 2 lakh.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.