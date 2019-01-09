Women’s Reservation Bill: BJD MPs meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Nagendra Pradhan and RK Jena today met Bihar CM and JD (U) President Nitish Kumar to seek support for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The BJD leaders met the Bihar chief minister at his residence at 4 pm today and handed over the letter from party supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking support for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

According to sources, JD (U) chief also appreciated Odisha’s ruling party’s move to demand women’s reservation in the State Assemblies and Parliament. He also thanked Naveen for the initiative.

Notably, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had written to Prime Minister in December last year demanding necessary steps for passing the Bill for reservation of one-third of seats in Parliament and State Legislatures for women.

In order to garner support from all the national and regional level parties, the ruling BJD had assigned the party leaders to meet the other parties personally and hold talks in this regard.