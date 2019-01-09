Women’s Reservation Bill: BJD MPs meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Women's Reservation Bill
BJD MPs Nagendra Pradhan & RK Jena hand over memorandum to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his residence on Wednesday.
13

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Nagendra Pradhan and RK Jena today met Bihar CM and JD (U) President Nitish Kumar to seek support for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The BJD leaders met the Bihar chief minister at his residence at 4 pm today and handed over the letter from party supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeking support for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

Related Posts

Human trafficking menace is a serious concern: DGP RP Sharma

KALIA scheme: Deadline for enrollment extended to Jan 15

Pak troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC

According to sources, JD (U) chief also appreciated Odisha’s ruling party’s move to demand women’s reservation in the State Assemblies and Parliament. He also thanked Naveen for the initiative.

Notably, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had written to Prime Minister in December last year demanding necessary steps for passing the Bill for reservation of one-third of seats in Parliament and State Legislatures for women.

In order to garner support from all the national and regional level parties, the ruling BJD had assigned the party leaders to meet the other parties personally and hold talks in this regard.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.