Women’s Boxing Championships: Mary Kom settles for bronze after semis defeat

Ulan-Uday (Russia): India’s Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze after she faced a defeat in the semifinal of the World Boxing Championships.

Third-seeded Mary Kom suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who entered the tournament as the second seed.

Mary had won her last World Championships gold medal during the 2018 edition back home in New Delhi. Having already bagged a total of 6 Gold medals.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Manju Rani (48kg) are scheduled to play their respective semi-final matches later today. Rani will face Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat while Borgohain will take on China’s Yang Liu.