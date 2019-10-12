Women’s Boxing Championships: Mary Kom settles for bronze after semis defeat

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Mary Kom
9

Ulan-Uday (Russia): India’s Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze after she faced a defeat in the semifinal of the World Boxing Championships.

Third-seeded Mary Kom suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who entered the tournament as the second seed.

Related Posts

Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Eye To Bundle Out Proteas

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Federer crash out as youngsters…

Adapting to Indian football is biggest challenge of his…

Mary had won her last World Championships gold medal during the 2018 edition back home in New Delhi. Having already bagged a total of 6 Gold medals.

India’s Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Manju Rani (48kg) are scheduled to play their respective semi-final matches later today. Rani will face Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat while Borgohain will take on China’s Yang Liu.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Eye To Bundle Out Proteas

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic, Federer crash out as youngsters…

Adapting to Indian football is biggest challenge of his…

1 of 488