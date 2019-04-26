Women stage road blockade over lack of drinking water facilities

Bolangir: Expressing displeasure over lack of drinking water facilities in their village, over 50 women staged a road blockade at Bishnumunda Chhak here today by placing empty pitchers on the road.

According to reports, the women took to the streets and stage a protest by placing empty pots, and utensils after the administration failed to provide drinking water through water tankers.

Following the blockade, hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both the sides of the road. On being informed, police reached the spot. Reportedly, the cops are trying to pacify the agitating women.