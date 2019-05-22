Women gherao Khairaput block office over lack of drinking water facilities

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri: Expressing displeasure over lack of drinking water facilities, scores of women from Jhariaguda village of Malkangiri district gheraoed the Khairaput block office today.

According to sources, hundreds of women staged dharna in front of the block office after the district administration failed to provide proper drinking water facilities in the village.

On intimation, local police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating women. However, the agitators continued their protest to press for their genuine demand, sources added.

