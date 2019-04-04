Women empowerment is true double engine of development: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said a nation that does not give effective representation to women in its highest decision-making forum is running on a single engine.

“In my view, if India has to hit the highway of growth and compete with the likes of US and China, it has to transform its political landscape by empowering women. This is the real double engine the country needs, to bring about growth with equity and justice,” Patnaik said.

Addressing the gathering at Naveen Niwas, he said, “If we had adequate representation of women, our approach to a multitude of issues would have been different. Questions of war, peace and terrorism would be differently decided. Our laws on rape, sexual assault and dowry will be more effectively implemented. Education and Health would be given much more focus.”

“Empowering household incomes will be as much a priority as empowering corporate incomes. One of my most satisfying moments as President of BJD was when the party, in a first of its kind decision of any political party in the country, decided to provide 33% reservation for women candidates to the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Targeting the BJP and Congress, Naveen said, both the national parties in their Manifestos have repeatedly spoken about women’ empowerment, but somewhere when it comes to walking the talk – there is a deafening silence.

“BJD has done its bit to break this silence. And I’m sure the people of Odisha will ensure that the voice of our 7 women candidates is heard in the hallowed halls of Parliament and I am hopeful that the movement that has started from Odisha will be followed by our national parties,” he added.

Patnaik said if Odisha has had a huge improvement in the socio-economic indicators like IMR and MMR, the credit goes to these grass root women leaders and the 70 lakh Mission Shakti SHGs.

Stating that Biju Babu was one of the pioneers in Womens’ empowerment, Naveen said the former Chief Minister had introduced 33% reservation for women in the PRIs which has now been increased to 50%.

“Initially there was a lot of criticism with most people saying that husbands and fathers will actually run the show. Perhaps it was partially true. Today, we have more than sixty thousand women in Odisha as Ward Members, Sarpanchs, Block Samiti, Zilla Parishad Members and Presidents doing remarkable jobs,” he said.

Speaking about New Zealand Prime Minister Miss. Jacinda Ardern, Naveen said her response in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shootings was not what is generally expected of leaders at such times. ….. that is to take the majority line and soft peddle the issue.

“Her response stunned the whole world when she declared in her now-famous statement -“New Zealand is their home (referring to the refugees and migrants killed). They are us.” Calling the perpetrator of the crime a terrorist– she changed the narrative of leadership. Her response transcended the narrow boundaries of religion and race….. and embraced humanity,” he added.

