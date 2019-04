Keonjhar: Tension prevailed in Khireitangiri village under Patna block of Keonjhar district today after scores of women detained the local sarpanch over water scarcity.

According to sources, a group of women reached the panchayat office this morning and detained the sarpanch alleging water scarcity in the village and demanded supply of adequate drinking water.

However, the protest was later lifted by the agitating women after the sarpanch assured them to look into the matter soon.