Women catch two drug peddlers in Paradip, hand over them to police

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
drug peddlers
14

Paradip: A group of women caught hold of two brown sugar smugglers and handed them over to police in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

The police detained the two smugglers, identified as Kalindi Swain of Bhitargarh slum and Ambili Swain of Nimidihi village. As many as 22 packets of brown sugar were seized from them.

Related Posts

Driver killed, another hurt as truck overturns in Mayurbhanj

Maoists torch bus in Chhattisgarh, all passengers safe

One killed, another hurt as two bikes collide in Jharsuguda

According to sources, the women of Bhitargarh slum raised their voice against rising narcotic business in the area. Following information of illegal trade, the women reached the spot and nabbed the two accused.

The angry women ransacked the houses of the drug peddlers and recovered 22 packets of brown sugar from them. Later, they handed over the accused to the police.

According to the police, the accused duo had been involved in the drug peddling singe a long time. They are being interrogated in the custody.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.