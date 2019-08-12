Women catch two drug peddlers in Paradip, hand over them to police

Paradip: A group of women caught hold of two brown sugar smugglers and handed them over to police in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

The police detained the two smugglers, identified as Kalindi Swain of Bhitargarh slum and Ambili Swain of Nimidihi village. As many as 22 packets of brown sugar were seized from them.

According to sources, the women of Bhitargarh slum raised their voice against rising narcotic business in the area. Following information of illegal trade, the women reached the spot and nabbed the two accused.

The angry women ransacked the houses of the drug peddlers and recovered 22 packets of brown sugar from them. Later, they handed over the accused to the police.

According to the police, the accused duo had been involved in the drug peddling singe a long time. They are being interrogated in the custody.