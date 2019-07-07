Women block road over lack of drinking water facilities in Nilgiri

Balasore: Expressing displeasure over lack of drinking water facilities, scores of women from Harijan Sahi and Odia Sahi of Bogishila Panchayat under Nilgiri block in Balasore district staged road blockade.

Even days after the state experience rainfall, the supply of water has still not eased in the area, alleged the agitators.

Irate by the conditions and seeking equitable supply of water the women of the panchayat blocked traffic by placing empty pitchers and utensils on the road.

According to sources, hundreds of villagers took to the streets and staged a protest by placing empty pots and utensils after the administration failed to provide drinking water facilities.

On being informed, police along with Nilgiri IIC reached the spot and pacified the agitators after discussion. The cops assured the villagers to provide them drinking water through tankers following which the stir was called off, sources added.