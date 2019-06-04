Women block NH-26 over lack of drinking water facilities

By pragativadinewsservice
Kalahandi: Expressing displeasure over lack of drinking water facilities, scores of women from Koksara town in Kalahandi district staged road blockade at NH 26 today.

According to sources, the agitating women have blocked the National Highway 26 by placing empty pitchers and buckets. They have alleged that the district administration had failed to provide drinking water facilities.

Following the blockade, hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both the sides of the road.

Reportedly, police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitators. However, the women continued their agitation to press for their demands, sources added.

