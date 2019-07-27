Woman’s mutilated body found on NH 45

Balasore: The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was found near Khannanagr on NH 45 in Balasore district on Saturday morning.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the woman and alerted the police about the same. Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, police await the post-mortem report, sources added.

