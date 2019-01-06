Woman’s mutilated body found from roadside in Jharsuguda

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman's mutilated body found
Representational Image
10

Jharsuguda: The mutilated body of a woman was recovered by police from the roadside at Bhatlama village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the body dumped on the road and informed the same to the police. Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Related Posts

Miscreants loot seized motorcycles from Khurda Wildlife…

ACP’s son found dead in city; probe on

30 hurt, 2 critical in bus-truck collision in Khurda

Reportedly, the body has been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police have detained the deceased woman’s husband for interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.