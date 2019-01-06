Woman’s mutilated body found from roadside in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The mutilated body of a woman was recovered by police from the roadside at Bhatlama village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the body dumped on the road and informed the same to the police. Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Reportedly, the body has been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, police have detained the deceased woman’s husband for interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.