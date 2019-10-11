Woman’s half-naked body found in Mayurbhanj forest, rape & murder suspected

Mayurbhanj: The half-naked body of a woman has been recovered from the forest near Saragada village under Gorumahisani police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, some forest officials today morning found the woman’s body in Saragada forest and informed Gorumahisani police about the same.

On being informed, police seized the body and shared the details of the victim with nearby police stations to ascertain the deceased woman’s identity.

Police suspect that the woman was raped before being hacked to death and then the body was dumped in the forest, sources said.

The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain whether the victim was raped or not. A scientific team will go to the forest tomorrow for investigation, the police official said.