Woman’s half-charred body recovered from Mayurbhanj forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman's half-charred body recovered
Representative Image
12

Mayurbhanj: A woman’s half-charred body was recovered from Pahadpur forest under Badampahar Police limits in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district today.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the woman’s body this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Related Posts

Hardcore Maoist cadre nabbed in Koraput, to be handed over…

Lady teacher killed, hubby & minor kid hurt in road…

NNKS activists stage demo in front of Kendrapara College

While the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the woman was killed after being raped. However, the exact reason behind her death will be known after the autopsy, then police said.

A case regarding the incident has been registered and a probe is underway, the police added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.