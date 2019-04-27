Woman’s half-charred body recovered from Mayurbhanj forest

Mayurbhanj: A woman’s half-charred body was recovered from Pahadpur forest under Badampahar Police limits in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district today.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the woman’s body this morning. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the woman was killed after being raped. However, the exact reason behind her death will be known after the autopsy, then police said.

A case regarding the incident has been registered and a probe is underway, the police added.