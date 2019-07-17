Woman’s half-charred body recovered from forest in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The half-burnt body of a woman was recovered from Kutalin forest under Udala in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals who ventured into the forest spotted the half-charred body of the woman and alerted the police. The police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. It is suspected that the woman was killed by miscreants and burnt her body.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.