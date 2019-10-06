Woman’s gold chain stolen during Durga Ashtami Puja in city

Bhubaneswar: An unidentified miscreant made away with a gold chain from a 44-year-old woman, identified as Anjulata Ray from Behera Sahi from Nayapali Durga Puja pandal in the city today.

According to the victim’s complaint, her gold chain was snatched away by an unidentified miscreant when she had gone to Nayapalli Durga pandal for Durga Ashtami puja.

She realised that her chain was stolen only after she came out of the crowd at Nayapalli Durga pandal. The gold chain weighed around 15 gms.

“The incident took at around 9:30 pm on Sunday morning when I was in a queue at Nayapalli Durga Puja Pandal. After some time I realised that my golden chain was missing. I complained to the Nayapalli Durga Puja committee and requested them to check the CCTV footage. But no one in the committee listened to me. I have lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police station,” Ray said.

Even as the city police had in place a detailed security arrangement for the Durga Puja, thieves have managed to strike.