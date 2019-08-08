Woman’s decomposed body recovered near Nagabali bridge in Rayagada

Rayagada: Police on Wednesday recovered the decomposed body of a woman near Nagabali bridge under Chekaguda-Dumaguda police limits in Rayagada district today.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the body was spotted by locals following which they informed the police.

It is suspected that the body came floating to the bank following flood in Nagabali river.

The body was seized by the cops and sent to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) hospital for post-mortem.