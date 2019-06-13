Woman’s body left lying near Puri rly station for 3 days; locals fumed

Puri: Tension prevailed near Puri Railway station as the body of an unidentified woman was left lying in front of the station for the last three days.

According to sources, some locals had spotted the body of a woman lying near Puri Railway station on June 11. Although the matter was informed to the GRP & local police, they did not intervene.

Locals have alleged that neither Kumbharpara police nor the Railway cops are bothered to shift the deceased woman’s body.

As a result, the body is still lying in front of the station for the last 3 days. The exact reason behind the death of the woman yet to be ascertained.