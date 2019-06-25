Woman’s body found near panchayat office in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The body of a woman was found near the Barimula panchayat office under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district today.

The deceased have been identified as M Hembra.

According to sources, the body was spotted this morning by the locals following which they informed the police about the same. Cops then reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

An investigation into the matter is underway and the exact reason behind the woman’s death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, the police said.