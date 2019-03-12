Woman’s body found hanging from roadside tree; ‘planned murder’ suspected

Kalahandi: A woman’s body was found hanging from a roadside tree at Mirzapur village under Koksara police limits in Kalahandi district today.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree on the roadside and informed the same to the police.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was then sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Reportedly, police have sealed the area and launched a probe into the matter.

While it is yet to be ascertained the actual cause behind the incident, police suspect it as a ‘planned murder’.