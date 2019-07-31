Woman’s body found floating in pond, kin cry foul

Nayagarh: The body of a woman was found floating in a pond at Talakani Village under Ranpur Police limits of Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prabhasini Behera of the Talakani village.

According to sources, Prabhasini had gone to take bath in the pond this morning. When she did not return home, family members searched her and found her body floating in the pond.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Prabhasini’s husband alleged that she was murdered over a dispute with villagers.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman might have been murdered.