Woman’s body found floating in pond, kin cry foul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
body found floating in pond
0

Nayagarh: The body of a woman was found floating in a pond at Talakani Village under Ranpur Police limits of Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prabhasini Behera of the Talakani village.

According to sources, Prabhasini had gone to take bath in the pond this morning. When she did not return home, family members searched her and found her body floating in the pond.

Related Posts

Dengue case detected in Koraput, Class IV student tested…

Odisha Police Officers’ Association president suspended over…

Worker dies in mishap at Vedanta Jharsuguda railway siding

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Prabhasini’s husband alleged that she was murdered over a dispute with villagers.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, preliminary investigation suggests that the woman might have been murdered.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.