Woman’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: The body of a woman was carried on a bicycle for cremation at Motigaon village under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district.

According to sources, Malati Pande was staying with her two brothers, Purosottam and Teka. Due to some conflicts between the neighbours and locals, the family was forced to stay aloof.

Malati was suffering from some ailment for the past few years. However, she succumbed on Friday.

After the neighbours refused to lend shoulders to the deceased for performing last rites, the deceased brothers with the help of two tribal youths, identified as Govind Bag and Rajib Khamari, carried the body on the bicycle and cremated her.