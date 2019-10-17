Woman, youth thrashed, tonsured over illicit affair in Paradeep village

Paradeep: A woman and a youth were allegedly thrashed and their hair tonsured by residents of New Jagannath Colony under Paradip Model police limits on Wednesday night suspecting them for having extramarital affair.

According to police reports, the youth had visited the house of the woman in the colony last night when the residents locked the gate from outside. In the wee hours today, locals dragged the duo out from the house, tied them to a tree and beat them black and blue.

They also cut the woman’s hair and half-tonsured the youth’s hair. Later, the police rescued them.

The woman has lodged a police complaint stating that the youth had visited their house to return some borrowed money when the residents tortured them.

Based on the complaint, police have arrested seven men and three women of the village for assaulting the duo.