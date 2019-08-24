Woman tonsured for roaming with brother-in-law in Balasore

Balasore: Locals allegedly shaved half of a women’s head after she was found roaming with her distant brother-in-law at Nilagiri Police limits in the district today.

According to sources, the victim was allegedly roaming with her brother-in-law (sister’s husband) and was spotted by some of the villagers. Alleging the victim is having an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law, her sister (wife of her brother-in-law) along with some villagers forcefully shaved her head and made to move around the village.

A complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother at Nilagiri Police Station following which the Police have detained two women and four men for interrogation, informed sources.