Woman tonsured for roaming with brother-in-law in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Woman tonsured for roaming with brother-in-law in Balasore
Representational Image
7

Balasore: Locals allegedly shaved half of a women’s head after she was found roaming with her distant brother-in-law at Nilagiri Police limits in the district today.

Related Posts

Students’ Union Election cancellation: Khallikote…

Heavy rainfall to lash southern & coastal Odisha dists

Attack over theft allegation against son leaves woman…

According to sources,  the victim was allegedly roaming with her brother-in-law (sister’s husband) and was spotted by some of the villagers. Alleging the victim is having an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law,  her sister (wife of her brother-in-law) along with some villagers forcefully shaved her head and made to move around the village.

A complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother at Nilagiri Police Station following which the Police have detained two women and four men for interrogation, informed sources.

 

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Students’ Union Election cancellation: Khallikote…

Heavy rainfall to lash southern & coastal Odisha dists

Attack over theft allegation against son leaves woman…

1 of 1,608