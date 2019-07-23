Woman teacher alleges misbehaviour by college principal in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The principal of a college has been booked for misbehaving with a woman teacher of the same college under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The matter came to fore after, the woman teacher of Lalmohan Sanskrit College lodged a complaint with Udala police against the college principal, Kamalakanta Behera.

According to reports, Kamalakanta took the victim with him on the pretext of evaluation of answer sheets at the Balasore Regional Office. The accused then took her to his house and allegedly made sexual advances.

On reaching home, the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband. Later, the couple lodged a complaint against the principal at the local police station.