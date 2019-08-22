Woman suffering from cancer end life in Deogarh

UncategorizedState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Cancer woman commits suicide
14

Deogarh: A woman who was diagnosed with cancer reportedly committed suicide at Jagatpali Sahi in Deogarh district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anita Sahu.

According to sources, Anita was undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after being diagnosed with liver cancer three months ago.

Related Posts

Woman dies of snakebite in Ganjam village

School gate locked up over ‘no mid-day meal’ for…

150 litres of illegal liquor seized in Balasore, two…

However, today her body was recovered from a well in front of her house.

“She has committed suicide by jumping into the well late last night,” said Anita’s son.

Though the exact reason behind her death is still unclear, it is suspected that she might have taken the drastic step due to unbearable pain owing to prolonged illness.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman dies of snakebite in Ganjam village

School gate locked up over ‘no mid-day meal’ for…

150 litres of illegal liquor seized in Balasore, two…

1 of 1,679