Woman suffering from cancer end life in Deogarh

Deogarh: A woman who was diagnosed with cancer reportedly committed suicide at Jagatpali Sahi in Deogarh district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anita Sahu.

According to sources, Anita was undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after being diagnosed with liver cancer three months ago.

However, today her body was recovered from a well in front of her house.

“She has committed suicide by jumping into the well late last night,” said Anita’s son.

Though the exact reason behind her death is still unclear, it is suspected that she might have taken the drastic step due to unbearable pain owing to prolonged illness.