Woman, son die of snakebite in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: While six people have lost their lives after being bitten by poisonous snakes in separate places across the State in the last 24 hours, two more deaths due to snakebites have been reported from Kandhamal district today.

According to sources, a woman and her eight-year-old son died after being bitten by a venomous snake while they were sleeping inside their house at Tapar village in Baliguda area of Kandhamal district early morning today.

The duo was rushed to K.Nuagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) where the minor boy succumbed while undergoing treatment. Later, the woman was shifted to the DHH in Phulbani after her condition deteriorated. However, she also died while undergoing treatment.

A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident and the bodies sent for post-mortem, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, there has been a significant rise in the casualties due to snakebites in Odisha. So far, a total of 800 deaths have been reported in the state this year.

Notably, on September 22, two persons were killed while another is critical after being bitten by a venomous snake at Kapanpali village under Padia block in Malkangiri district.

Prior to that on September 12, an eight-year-old boy was killed after being bitten by a venomous snake at Kisinda village under Chhendipada Tehsil in Angul district.