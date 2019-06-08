Woman, son die of snake bite in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A woman and her son died after being bitten by a snake in Malapara village under Kursi panchayat of Umerkote in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Gond and her son Bhagirathi Gond.

According to sources, Lakshmi along with her minor son was fast asleep last night when a snake bit them. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police reached the spot and registered an unnatural death into the incident.

