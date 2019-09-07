Woman, son commit suicide over poverty in Malkangiri

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri: A woman and her six-year-old son committed suicide after consuming poison at Telaroi village of Kalimela block under MV 79 police limits  in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Muke Padiami and her six-year-old son Muna. The woman’s husband had died four years ago following a prolonged illness.

According to sources, locals residing nearby the woman’s house spotted the woman and their sons- Debendra and Muna, lying on the ground this morning and immediately rescued them to a nearby hospital.

While the woman and her six-year-old son died, Debendra (8) is undergoing treatment at the village Community Health Centre (CHC).

Reportedly, the health condition of Debendra is stated to be critical now.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, locals alleged that the woman committed suicide due to poor financial condition.

