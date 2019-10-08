Woman Sets Herself Ablaze In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire over suspected family feud at Badamatha village under Mahakalapada village in Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayashri Parida.

According to sources, Jayashri doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire.

Jayashri was initially rushed to Kendrapara DHH and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

However, Jayashri succumbed to her injuries while on the way to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.