Balasore: A woman was killed after being run over by a train near Soro Railway Station in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately.

The matter came to light after locals spotted the body and informed the matter to police.

Railway department officials reached the spot and seized the body.

“The body has been sent for post mortem. We are investigating the reasons behind the mishap,” said an official.