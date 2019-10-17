Woman PEO’s mysterious death in Jajpur; five detained

Jajpur: In the mysterious death of a woman Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Jajpur district yesterday, police have reportedly detained five suspects for questioning today.

The deceased, Smitarani Biswal, of Haridaspur was found hanging in the guest house of Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra. Her family members have demanded a probe alleging murder.

As per the reports, Biswal had gone to the guest house of Rupesh, husband of the local sarpanch, where she was found hanging with her scarf from a ceiling fan inside the guest house.

The deceased’s husband has alleged that she had no family dispute with him and she was mentally harassed by some officials for not allowing corruption. He has urged the police for a detailed investigation of the entire incident.

The suspects are in custody and they are being interrogated. Though the actual reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, soon forensic experts from Kendrapara will visit the spot for further investigation, the police said.